Eyewitness Recounts Seeing Amanda Bynes Before Reported Hospitalization

Amanda Bynes "seemed as though she was out of it" when she was spotted walking near downtown Los Angeles while not wearing any clothes over the weekend, according to an eye witness. TMZ reported Monday that the What a Girl Wants actress, 36, was placed on a psychiatric hold after Bynes flagged down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode, with an eyewitness recounting the ordeal to Entertainment Tonight.

According to the witness, Bynes was "wandering alone on Hollywood Blvd. at around 1 am on Saturday." The witness said "no really recognized" or" noticed" the former Nickelodeon star, who "was walking tensely and by herself." When a woman walked towards Bynes, the actress "asked the woman to hold her." The witness described Bynes as being "in a loving, wholesome mood," though they said the star "seemed as though she was out of it."

"[Bynes] asked to be dropped off at her friend's place in Beverly Hills. When the woman went to drop her off, Amanda's friend did not answer," the source alleged. "Amanda said she did not want to go home and noted that her boyfriend kicked her out. Amanda then asked to be dropped back off on Hollywood Blvd., and the woman obliged."

According to TMZ's report, which cited law enforcement sources, Bynes eventually called 911 herself. Bynes was then taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health team determined she should be placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, which typically lasts 72 hours but can be extended. Bynes was reportedly uninjured when she was picked up by law enforcement and is currently receiving psychiatric care in the hospital, with TMZ reporting Wednesday that actress' psychiatric hold is expected to be extended.

At this time, representatives for the actress have not commented. According to TMZ's most recent update, it is believed Bynes could have been living "on the streets for days" before she was hospitalized. Sources told the outlet that the actress' car had been towed in Long Beach, California on March 15. The area is approximately 40 miles from her home and 15 miles from where she was found in downtown Los Angeles. Sources believe Bynes may have hitchhiked or took public transport to get around. The outlet added that although Bynes has "started to make improvements" since being hospitalized, it is expected the psychiatric hold will be extended at least another week.