Fans of Agent Carter are going to be very happy. The Marvel and ABC series ran for just two seasons from 2015 to 2016 before it was ultimate canceled. The show, which aired during mid-season breaks of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., centered on Hayley Atwell’s titular SSR agent from Captain America: The First Avenger. Many fans have been wanting Agent Carter to make some kind of return since the cancellation had the series end on quite the cliffhanger, and even though that has yet to be resolved, it seems like Peggy Carter will indeed be making a return.

Sources tell Deadline that Atwell will be reprising her fan-favorite role for Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. News of her addition to the film comes on the heels of the announcement that Chris Evans will also be appearing in the film. The two were reportedly set to star in their own stand-alone film, but a story couldn’t be figured out.

HAYLEY ATWELL

Despite Agent Carter’s cancellation, the character still remained a prominent figure in the MCU, both in the present and in the past. Aside from The First Avenger, Atwell was also in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, and Avengers: Endgame. She most recently made a surprise appearance in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Earth-838’s Captain Carter. Her work for Marvel also continued with a few other shows, including Disney+’s What If…?

Details surrounding Avengers: Doomsday’s plot and Hayley Atwell’s appearance are being kept under wraps for now. Considering how secretive Marvel usually is with their projects, it wouldn’t be surprising if no information is released until right before the film releases or until the film releases. At the very least, it seems like fans will be able to look forward to more of Agent Carter. The only thing that would make it better is if the rest of the cast, consisting of James D’Arcy, Chad Michael Murray, Enver Gjokaj, and Shea Whigham, were also involved.

It’s still going to be quite some time until Avengers: Doomsday releases, but both seasons of Agent Carter as well as Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter are streaming on Disney+ along with dozens of other Marvel titles that will surely keep fans excited until Doomsday eventually releases in 2026.