Tonight’s new Saturday Night Live will feature musical guest Gracie Abrams, who is slowly rising up the charts. She’s set to resume her fourth headlining tour, The Secret of Us Tour, in February in support of her second studio album, The Secret of Us, and was nominated for the Grammy for Best New Artist earlier this year. While she is making it big, especially after opening for Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, many might know her dad, legendary filmmaker J.J. Abrams.

Abrams, 25, is one of three children of J.J. and activist and producer Katie McGrath. She has an older brother, Henry, and a younger brother, August. As many people know, J.J. is best known for shows such as Felicity, Lost, and Alias, as well as the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises, among many others. Because her father is J.J., she is also the granddaughter of producers Carol Ann Abrams and Gerald W. Abrams. She clearly didn’t want to follow in her father or grandparents’ footsteps and decided to take the musical path instead, but still, coming from Hollywood royalty like that can be pretty intimidating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After New York magazine’s December 2022 “nepo baby” issue gave people a look at the who’s who of Hollywood royalty, including Abrams, the “I Love You, I’m Sorry” singer spoke to Rolling Stone about being classified as an “on the come-up” nepo baby, a term she didn’t find insulting.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV)

“Obviously we can’t control where we are born into, and there are a million visible and even more invisible advantages to having family members who are in any entertainment industry,” she said. “I know how hard I work, and I know how separate I’ve kept [my parents] from every conversation about anything careerwise, but of course, you can understand what it looks like from the outside.”

In 2022, Gracie Abrams told Independent UK she was “afraid for people who didn’t know me to know that my dad works in entertainment. The older I’ve got, the more I see my parents as people and not just my parents. I should have asked them for advice more often than I did.”

Despite her famous lineage, Abrams seems to be doing pretty well making a name for herself, as people are just always surprised to her that J.J. Abrams is her father. That being said, it is only just a matter of time before the father-daughter duo work together, and it’s going to be exciting when that eventually happens.