Amanda Bynes Reportedly Hospitalized After Calling 911

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold after calling 911, according to TMZ. The What a Girl Wants actress, 36, was found walking near downtown Los Angeles while not wearing any clothes early Sunday morning, eyewitnesses told TMZ. Upon waving a car down, Bynes reportedly told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode and called 911 herself.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Bynes was then taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health team determined she should be placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Bynes was reportedly uninjured when she was picked up by law enforcement and is currently receiving psychiatric care in the hospital, where she is expected to remain for several days.

Bynes was scheduled to reunite with her All That cast members over the weekend at 90s Con, but canceled at the last minute due to what organizers said was illness. "Amanda Bynes is sick and will not be in attendance this weekend," they said on Instagram at the time. "The entire 90s Con team is disappointed and we wish her a speedy recovery." During the All That panel, Kel Mitchell asked for prayers for his former co-star "We want [Amanda] to be happy and healthy," Mitchell said at the time.

Bynes' hospitalization comes almost one year to the day after The Amanda Show star was released from the conservatorship she had been under since 2013. Bynes was initially placed under the conservatorship by her parents at age 29 after a few erratic incidents, including allegedly setting fire to a driveway. The following year, Bynes shared on social media that she had been diagnosed with bipolar and was on medication.

In March 2022, Bynes told Entertainment Tonight that it was "wonderful news" to have her conservatorship terminated. "Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," she said at the time. "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors, including my fragrance line, and look forward to sharing more when I can."