Amanda Bynes Set to Reunite With 'All That' Co-Stars

Amanda Bynes will join some of her co-stars from Nickelodeon's All That when she attends '90s Con later this year. Bynes was one of the stars of a children's sketch show from 1996 to 2000, then she starred in the spinoff The Amanda Show until 2002. On Wednesday, she confirmed to reporters from PEOPLE that she will be with her old ensemble at '90s Con from March 17 to 19.

"I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at '90s Con," said Bynes. She will be joining her fellow guests Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg for the event, which takes place at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut from March 17 to 19. Bynes will be available for meet-and-greets and photo ops, completing a replica of the iconic orange couch from the set of All That. '90s Con is organized by That's 4 Entertainment and has drawn some pretty big guests before, but many fans will likely be surprised to see 36-year-old Byens on the list.

Bynes took an indefinite break from acting starting in 2010, but in recent years she has expressed a hope to get back on screen. She received a bachelor's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 during her time away. She has also received treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues in that time.

If Bynes still hopes to get back to acting, visiting '90s Con and reuniting with her co-stars may be a great start. Mitchell also gave a statement on the news, saying: "What better way to return than with the All That gang... including Amanda Bynes who will be joining Danny, Lori Beth, and me this year."

Mitchell has spoken highly of Bynes in interviews over the last few years. In 2019, he told Entertainment Tonight: "I love Amanda, she's like [my] little sister. She's so fearless. I remember her being on set, she told me, 'Hey Kel, I wanna do the physical comedy that you do.' So I used to show her little tricks to do that would make her comedy just awesome. She did everything so great, so awesome, she was super fearless."

Mitchell also co-starred in an All that spinoff – the sitcom Kenan and Kel. In recent years, he was involved in reviving All That with a new cast of up-and-coming talent. He said that he had hoped to get Bynes on board for a cameo appearance.

Fans can catch Bynes, Mitchell, Tamberelli, Denberg and many other huge stars from the 1990s at '90s Con. Tickets are on sale now and the event takes place on from March 17 to 19 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut.