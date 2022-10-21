Amanda Bynes Reportedly Back Together With Ex-Fiancé

Amanda Bynes has reportedly gotten back together with her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael. The pair previously went their separate ways in July, but TMZ reports that the split only lasted a couple of weeks. According to sources close to the couple, Bynes and Michael began dating again in August, but are no longer planning to marry. TMZ reports

TMZ added that Bynes recently shared a photo online, showing her holding hands with a man. The outlet confirmed that Michael, who is currently living with Bynes in her L.A. home, is the man in the image. Additionally, the sources also claimed that this is not new for the couple, implying they've broken up and gotten back together many times over the past three years.

The reunion comes months after the pair had an explosive incident wherein Michael wound up calling 911 for help after Bynes claimed she found a "stash of crack cocaine" in their home. In April, TMZ reported that the couple was engaged in a "verbal dispute" when the police arrived. Michael told officers that Bynes had been taking Adderal and kicked him out of the house.

Over on Instagram, Bynes posted a since-deleted video telling her side of the story, claiming, "Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom's home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed."

She added, "His behavior's alarming, and I'm afraid of what he'll do." Bynes then alleged that she "found Paul's stash of crack cocaine. He's been using for the past six months," she claimed. "He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house." TMZ states that they reached out to Michael for comment and he replied that he doesn't know "what the f- she's talking about."

Bynes later issued a follow-up video clarifying that Michael searched "milf" not "mom and son," and that he took a drug test that came back clean. Bynes' lawyer, David Esquibias, issued an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, explaining, "Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening. Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived." Esquibias added, "Amanda is now back home and denies Paul's claims of taking his medication. She remains focused on her well-being."