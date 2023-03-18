Amanda Bynes Falls Ill, Kel Mitchell Asks for Prayers

Amanda Bynes was forced to back out of a planned reunion with the All That cast at 90s Con due to an illness. Details on Bynes' condition are unclear. During the All That panel at 90s Con, which PopCulture.com's Michael Hein was in attendance for, Kel Mitchell asked for prayers for his former co-star.

"We want her (Amanda) to be happy and healthy," Mitchell said during the appearance. Fans who had booked photo-ops with the Amanda Show and Easy A actress won't be totally out of luck, however. Kenan Thompson, the Saturday Night Live cast member who also starred on All That, will be available in her place.

That's 4 Entertainment, the organizer of 90s Con, also confirmed the actress' cancellation to CT Insider. The organization also issued a brief statement on Instagram, noting, "Amanda Bynes is sick and will not be in attendance this weekend. The entire 90s Con team is disappointed and we wish her a speedy recovery."

As of January, Bynes had expressed excitement over the planned public appearance, telling PEOPLE, "I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at 90s Con."

90s Con is currently going down at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The event started on Friday and runs through Sunday. In addition to Thompson and Mitchell, two more All That stars, Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli, were in attendance for the reunion.

This is a developing story.