Amanda Bynes: Update on Actress' Health and Status

About a week after it was first reported that Amanda Bynes was hospitalized and placed under a psychiatric hold, TMZ has provided an update on the situation. According to the outlet, Bynes' psychiatric hold has been extended. The outlet has also shared more details regarding the days leading up to the former child star's medical incident.

Bynes is currently hospitalized in Los Angeles and her stay in the medical facility was extended by one week. At the moment, she is reportedly not talking to anyone close to her. As a result, those in her circle, including her parents, Rick and Lynn Bynes, have not been able to communicate regarding any next steps beyond this hospital stay. TMZ also noted that it's unclear how much Bynes knows about the days leading up to her hospitalization.

Bynes is reportedly "seriously focused" on getting better. She was the one who called 911 to alert the authorities about her condition. The Easy A star was found walking in downtown Los Angeles naked and alone. Bynes reportedly flagged down a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode. After calling 911, she was taken to a nearby police station, where the mental health team determined that she needed to be placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold. TMZ has since reported that Bynes may have been living on the streets for several days before her eventual hospitalization.

On March 15, Bynes' car was towed in Long Beach, which is around 40 miles from her home. Sources have told TMZ that the vehicle didn't have any gas in it when it was towed and that Bynes did not have her cell phone on her when this was all taking place. The All That star could have been roaming Los Angeles for days before she was found, with sources suggesting that she got around by using public transportation and hitchhiking.

Amid all of this talk about Bynes' recent hospitalization, there has been speculation about whether her conservatorship would be put back into place. However, there are no plans for that to occur at the moment. Almost exactly one year ago, Bynes was released from the conservatorship that she was originally placed under by her parents in 2013. She subsequently told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022 that it was "wonderful news" to see the conservatorship terminated.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," she said. "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors, including my fragrance line, and look forward to sharing more when I can."