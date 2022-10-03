Adam Levine Makes First Public Appearance Amid Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine isn't letting his latest cheating scandal keep him from the spotlight! The Maroon 5 frontman took to the stage Saturday with his band at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser in his first public appearance since he found himself embroiled in controversy after being accused of having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Maroon 5 performed alongside H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull at the fundraiser, which benefits underserved children. During the Maroon 5 performance, Shaq even got on stage to perform "This Love" with Levine, much to the delight of onlookers. This is just the start of Maroon 5's Las Vegas chapter, as the band recently announced they will have their own residency in Sin City. M5LV The Residency kicks off March 24 at Dolby Live at Park MGM and has 16 dates planned through August.

(Photo: Getty Images/Gabe Ginsberg)

Levine found himself in hot water last month after Stroh's claims of having an affair with the singer hit TikTok, complete with screenshots of their alleged conversations. In the screenshots, Levine, who is currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo, makes comments about Stroh's appearance and asks if he can name his unborn child after her.

After the TikTok allegations went viral, Levine took to Instagram to deny having an affair but admit to sending inappropriate messages. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the musician wrote on his Instagram Story. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

"I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he continued. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together." Since then, several more women have come forward with their own alleged experiences of receiving inappropriate messages from Levine.