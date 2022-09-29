Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal Prompts Major Maroon 5 Band Announcement

Amid Adam Levine's ongoing cheating scandal, his band Maroon 5 just made a big announcement about their future in the midst of the frontman's drama. On Tuesday, the band announced they will be kicking off a Las Vegas residency in early 2023, with 16 performances planned between March and August. Commenters couldn't help joking about Levine's love life beneath this news.

Maroon 5 announce "M5LV The Residency" on Tuesday, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. The show will kick off on Friday, March 24, and will continue through August with a total of 16 performances. Tickets for the residency will go on sale on Monday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. ET, though there will be a few pre-sale opportunities later this month. Some of the shows include major guests such as H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull.

Unsurprisingly, this news was undercut by the recent slew of allegations against Levine on social media. The 43-year-old singer is married to 34-year-old Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child together. However, model Sumner Stroh posted a few videos on TikTok recently in which she accused Levine of "manipulating" her into having an affair with him.

Levine has denied this specific allegation, but did not claim total innocence. After Stroh's videos went public, at least four other women claimed to have received flirty or sexually explicit messages from Levine. In some cases, screenshots of the intimate messages were released. Levine finally addressed these stories in a public statement on Instagram last week.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," he wrote. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

"I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine continued. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

It remains to be seen whether this scandal will impact Maroon 5's collective plans. Tickets for the band's residency go on sale next week.