‘American Crime Story’ Star Reveals Pregnancy

Beanie Feldstein is pregnant with her and wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts’ first child.

The Impeachment: American Crime Story actress, 32, announced the news that she and Roberts are going to be parents with an Instagram post on Monday, showing off her pregnant belly in a pale pink dress while posing with her wife.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Funny Girl star cradles her baby bump in another solo shot, with the final photo in the carousel showing off a traditional white cake with pink bows that reads, “B+B are having a baby!”

“Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!!” Feldstein and Roberts wrote in their caption.

The baby announcement was soon flooded with well-wishes from the couple’s celebrity friends, with Olivia Wilde commenting, “Luckiest baby. And I’m finally a grandma!!!!” Ben Platt chimed in, “the universe is healing,” as Kaitlyn Dever cheering, “My pups are having a puppy !!!!!!!”

“OH MY GOODNESSSS!!!! Congratulations,” added Joey King alongside heart-eyed emojis, as AnnaSophia Robb wrote, “Truly the best news CONGRATULATIONS!” Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd and Skyler Gisondo were also among the stars to send their love, dropping loving emojis in the comment section of the baby announcement.

Feldstein and Roberts first met in the U.K. in 2018 during pre-production for the movie How to Build a Girl, and their friendship soon turned to romance. In June 2022, the pair announced their engagement, with the Booksmart actress writing, “i do, bon,” in the caption and adding on her Instagram Story, “you make me happier than i knew was possible. i love you.”

In May 2023, Feldstein and Robertd tied the knot in a summer camp-themed wedding attended by Platt, Dever, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, among others.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts arrives at the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden at Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

“From the moment we first kissed, we both knew we would get married and months after that, Bon had announced that when the time came, she wanted to be the one to propose to me,” Feldstein told Vogue at the time. “Because of the pandemic, we were not able to see each other in person for 13 months.”

She added of the summer camp wedding, “It is our happy place together. I grew up going to summer camp for ten years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming.”