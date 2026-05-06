Major ‘SNL’ Comic and Partner Dealing With Big ‘Issues’ After Welcoming Baby Together

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are reportedly working through “issues” in their relationship after welcoming their first child, daughter Scottie Rose, in December.

“There are issues, but they’re trying to figure things out together,” a source told PEOPLE on April 30 amid rumors that the couple was on the verge of a split. “They’re adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

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The Saturday Night Live alum, 32, and model, 30, still have their daughter as “their top priority,” despite their issues, the insider added. Neither Davidson nor Hewitt has addressed the speculation about their relationship publicly.

The couple was first romantically linked in March 2025, and in July 2025, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. On Dec. 12, 2025, Hewitt and Davidson welcomed daughter Scottie Rose, who was named after the King of Staten Island star’s late father, Scott Davidson, who died while responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks as a New York City firefighter.

“our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Hewitt wrote on Instagram while announcing the birth of her daughter. “scottie rose hewitt davidson. my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.” In his own portion of the note, Davidson cheekily added, “wu tang forever.”

On March 6, Hewitt marked the 12-week anniversary of becoming a mom, writing on Instagram, “my scottie girl is 12 weeks old today.” She recalled, “on the

way to the hospital we wrote down our predictions for what time she’d be born. my guess was 3:05pm (my birthday, 03/05). after 23 hours of labor, that is the exact time she arrived. how crazy and cool is that.”

In the days since becoming a father, Davidson told PEOPLE that “dad life is f–king awesome,” adding, “It is exhausting and rewarding and cute. And I’m very lucky because Elsie is a fantastic mom, and I can’t stress enough how lucky I am.”

The comedian added that he’s tapped into a more “primal” side since having a child, admitting, “It’s funny. It’s like I didn’t understand this. You’re just ready to fight anyone. It’s like, chill out. No one’s doing anything to your kid.”

“You have this overly protective like…if one paparazzi guy pops out I’m going to f—king beat the living s—t out of him,” Davidson continued. “So that’s a weird gear because I’m not a fighter guy.”