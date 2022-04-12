Britney Spears' Pregnancy Announcement Has Fans Elated for Her

Britney Spears had some major news to share on Monday. On Instagram, Spears announced that she's expecting a child with her fiance Sam Asghari, whom she referred to as her "husband." Since then, fans have showered the singer with support regarding her exciting family news.

Spears began her announcement by noting that she first suspected changes within her body following a trip to Hawaii. She wrote that she gained weight while on her trip and added that Asghari joked that she might have been "food pregnant." Spears decided to take a pregnancy test, which came back positive. The "Circus" singer wrote, "I am having a baby... 4 days later, I got a little more food pregnant." This will be Asghari's first and Spears' third child, as she shares Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Naturally, fans were overjoyed to hear Spears' baby news, particularly as it came after an incredible year for her that included the end of her conservatorship. Those fans have subsequently taken to social media to wish her well.