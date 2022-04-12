Britney Spears' Pregnancy Announcement Has Fans Elated for Her
Britney Spears had some major news to share on Monday. On Instagram, Spears announced that she's expecting a child with her fiance Sam Asghari, whom she referred to as her "husband." Since then, fans have showered the singer with support regarding her exciting family news.
Spears began her announcement by noting that she first suspected changes within her body following a trip to Hawaii. She wrote that she gained weight while on her trip and added that Asghari joked that she might have been "food pregnant." Spears decided to take a pregnancy test, which came back positive. The "Circus" singer wrote, "I am having a baby... 4 days later, I got a little more food pregnant." This will be Asghari's first and Spears' third child, as she shares Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Naturally, fans were overjoyed to hear Spears' baby news, particularly as it came after an incredible year for her that included the end of her conservatorship. Those fans have subsequently taken to social media to wish her well.
So Happy
britney has missed out and couldn’t properly watch her boys grow up bc she got them a year before the conservatorship.. like u guys this is so😭😭😭😭😭 she’s getting another chance at raising a baby with a man that LOVES HER— j (@beysupdates) April 11, 2022
Fans are over the moon for Spears. She's really starting a new, positive chapter of her life.prevnext
Celebrating That
9 months ago Britney was still a conservatee with an IUD inside her and now she’s a free woman with a baby on the way. It’s amazing how quickly her life turned around. I’m so happy for her. pic.twitter.com/ZZ2ZFeNLBb— Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) April 11, 2022
During the conservatorship battle, Spears claimed that she was being kept from having children. So, this pregnancy announcement is all the more thrilling to hear.prevnext
Overjoyed
when Britney Spears is pregnant you don’t work or go to school. this is an international holiday!!— phonography 🎪 (@bolshevistbrit) April 11, 2022
Spears' fans can't express enough how happy they are for her. It's so nice to hear that the singer is finally able to move forward with her life.prevnext
She Deserves This
I’m so happy for Britney I could cry. 2021 and 2022 have been SO GOOD for her. She deserves all these positive things— Catholic Slut (@Ms_Knee) April 11, 2022
Fans are crying tears of joy over hearing the news. As they wrote, Spears deserves nothing but positive things in her life.prevnext
The Best
2021 best new: Britney got freed— aris🌹⚔️ #FreeKesha (@CamAris16) April 11, 2022
2022 best news: Rihanna and Britney pregnant❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/fCyo3o4Uyw
2021 marked the year that Spears' years-long conservatorship came to an end. Now, 2022 marks a new chapter for her.prevnext
Just Happiness
Britney got married and is now pregnant. She’s taken her life back. I’m so happy for her— dani (@kordeilogy) April 11, 2022
Spears' joy seems to be infectious. So many of her supporters are excited for her new journey.prevnext
Love This
Almost 10 months ago Britney Spears revealed to the world that she had to insert an IUD against her will & was not permitted to get married by her terrible family & now in April 2022 she is both happily married & pregnant...the universe is finally being kind to my angel🥹❤️😭— 🦋 (@Mjumbled) April 11, 2022
Many are looking back on how far Spears has come over the years. It seems as though she's finally in a happy place.prev