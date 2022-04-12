Britney Spears' Pregnancy Announcement Has Fans Elated for Her

By Stephanie Downs

Britney Spears had some major news to share on Monday. On Instagram, Spears announced that she's expecting a child with her fiance Sam Asghari, whom she referred to as her "husband." Since then, fans have showered the singer with support regarding her exciting family news.

Spears began her announcement by noting that she first suspected changes within her body following a trip to Hawaii. She wrote that she gained weight while on her trip and added that Asghari joked that she might have been "food pregnant." Spears decided to take a pregnancy test, which came back positive. The "Circus" singer wrote, "I am having a baby... 4 days later, I got a little more food pregnant." This will be Asghari's first and Spears' third child, as she shares Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. 

Naturally, fans were overjoyed to hear Spears' baby news, particularly as it came after an incredible year for her that included the end of her conservatorship. Those fans have subsequently taken to social media to wish her well. 

So Happy

Fans are over the moon for Spears. She's really starting a new, positive chapter of her life.

Celebrating That

During the conservatorship battle, Spears claimed that she was being kept from having children. So, this pregnancy announcement is all the more thrilling to hear.

Overjoyed

Spears' fans can't express enough how happy they are for her. It's so nice to hear that the singer is finally able to move forward with her life.

She Deserves This

Fans are crying tears of joy over hearing the news. As they wrote, Spears deserves nothing but positive things in her life.

The Best

2021 marked the year that Spears' years-long conservatorship came to an end. Now, 2022 marks a new chapter for her.

Just Happiness

Spears' joy seems to be infectious. So many of her supporters are excited for her new journey.

Love This

Many are looking back on how far Spears has come over the years. It seems as though she's finally in a happy place.

