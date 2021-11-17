Britney Spears Updates Future Baby Plans as Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears is looking forward to the future. Days after her 13-year conservatorship officially came to an end, Spears shared a post on Instagram in which she addressed her future baby plans. Her post comes a couple of months after she announced her engagement to Sam Asghari. Additionally, it comes months after she stated in court that her conservatorship prevented her from making any major decisions about her personal life such as getting married and having children.

Spears didn’t mince words as she wrote that she’s thinking of “having another baby.” She posted a photo taken by photographer Kei Moreno di Tomasso, which she captioned with, “I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure.” Spears is a mom to two boys, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Back in June, when Spears spoke out about her conservatorship for the first time in years, she claimed that she wanted to have another baby but that her conservators were preventing her from making that decision. She alleged at the time, “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

Now that Spears is free from the parameters of her conservatorship, she is able to make major decisions about her personal life, including whether she wants to have more children. On Friday, her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, stated that the conservatorship had been terminated when it comes to both Spears’ person and her estate. According to CNN, the lawyer continued, “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”

While her conservatorship did come to an end, there are legal matters that need to be settled. The next hearings in the case are scheduled for Dec. 8 and Jan. 19. Additionally, there is still the matter of whether Spears’ family members, including her father Jamie Spears, could face legal action for their roles in the situation.