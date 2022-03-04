Britney Spears Sparks Speculation She and Sam Asghari Got Married Amid Beach Vacation

Britney Spears has sparked speculation that she and Sam Asghari got married amid their current beach vacation. In a recent Instagram post, Spears shared a video that Asghari sent her, and referred to him in the caption as her “husband.” The couple has been vacationing in a tropical paradise to celebrate Asghari’s 28th birthday.

The new marriage speculation comes just over three months after her longtime conservatorship officially ended on Nov. 12, bringing to an end more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions, including those regarding her health and finances. At this time, there is no official confirmation that the two are legally married, but that hasn’t stopped fans from being elated for Spears. Many are taking to social media to share their support for the pop star. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.

“Baby Turtles”

In the post, Spears wrote, “My husband [Sam Asghari] sent me this and said: ‘100 baby turtles leave the hatch only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks. Only 1 strong strong Turtle makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies.’ He said these turtles represented life!!!!!”

“Husband?”

https://twitter.com/ItzBritneyWhore/status/1499713112508932103?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Did someone say HUSBAND?” one person asked in the post comments, then adding a few heart-eyes emojis.

“…Not Fiancé”

https://twitter.com/monicabrit12/status/1499579620592660480?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“She said husband not fiancé,” an Instagram user pointed out.

“She is Married”

https://twitter.com/Kevinmichaelt/status/1499580959540269081?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“This is Britney telling she is married,” a fan commented.

“Tie The Knot”

https://twitter.com/itslindseeey/status/1499578324812582913?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“3hrs ago he was your fiancé, and now he’s your husband? Did y’all tie the knot?” someone asked in the comments.

“OMG”

https://twitter.com/monicabrit12/status/1499578641218424843?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Omg omggg you change your caption from fiance to “husband”… girlll!!!! Yasssss!!!!” a fan cheered.

“Glow”

https://twitter.com/JazmineTheAcorn/status/1499623552349347843?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“We all just gonna ignore the fact the she said….. husband?!” an Instagram follower quipped.