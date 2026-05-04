Kim Zolciak Speaks out After Losing Primary Custody of Kids

Kim Zolciak is ready for her day in court. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star just suffered a blow in her divorce when a Georgia judge granted her estranged husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, primary physical custody of their four minor children.

Under a previous order, the two were splitting custody, with each having two children at a time and swapping. Recently, Biermann sought full custody of all four, claiming Zolciak missed parenting classes.

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A judge honored Biermann’s request until Zolciak finished the classes within a week, attributing her missing the classes to her work/travel schedule. But that wasn’t enough, Biermann went back to court to seek full custody on a more permanent basis, saying all four children should be together at once and are more stable under his care. A judge agreed, after reportedly hearing from a court appointed who has been working with the children for a year now and analyzing what’s been going on.

Within the new order, Zolciak gets alternating weekend visits and is limited during the week, under Biermann’s discretion. Though they currently still split legal custody, a judge awarded him final decision making in most areas.

Zolciak says she’s fighting back and ready to reveal the ugly truth. When speaking to TMZ, Kim insisted the decision was only a temporary one made and a full hearing is already scheduled. She also said Biermann filed the emergency motion so their case would go before a senior judge rather than their assigned judge, who she alleges previously denied Kroy’s requests for immediate hearings due to him filing things she called “false,” Reality Blurb reports.