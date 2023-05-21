'2 Broke Girls' Alum Kat Dennings Gets Tough Career News

Dollface, the short-lived Hulu comedy starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, and Shay Mitchell, is among the many shows Disney plans to remove from the streaming service this month. The series was created by Jordan Weiss and ran just two seasons. It was canceled in May 2022.

Back on May 18, a list of 30 titles leaving Disney+ and Hulu on May 26 surfaced. The list included FX's Y: The Last Man and short-lived Disney+ shows like Willow and The Mysterious Benedict Society. Several movies, including Stargirl and Timmy Failure, are also on the list. Over the weekend, even the Marvel-related projects Marvel's MPower and Marvel's Voices Rising: The Voice of Wakanda Forever were added to the list. Howard, a documentary about the late Little Mermaid lyricist, was included on the list until swift backlash forced Disney to back down.

Disney hinted this was on the horizon during its call with investors earlier this month. "We will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion," Disney chief financial officer Christine McCarthy said. Disney is also planning to add more Hulu content to Disney+.

Dollface premiered on Hulu in November 2019. The show was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Season 2 wasn't released until February 2022. Dennings starred as a young woman who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend and rekindles her female friendships. Song, Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky played her friends. The show featured an eye-popping number of guest stars, including Dave Coulier, Este Haim, Joey Lawrence, Macaulay Culkin, Nikki Reed, Iliza Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, and even Margot Robbie. Sadly for fans of the show, it was canceled in May 2022 after failing to attract awards attention or positive reviews.

After Season 2, Dennings told Collider she hoped to work with the cast again, but she was realistic about its future. "I'm superstitious. I always assume one and done, for everything," Dennings said in February 2022 "I don't think I decorated my dressing room at 2 Broke Girls until season five. I always assumed I just had to have my bag packed. I don't really think about it. But of course, that would be incredible and there are all sorts of dream scenarios I'd love to see."

Dennings was heavily involved in the show as an executive producer. "I wanted to really make sure that this was gonna be great, as my first big executive producing a thing that I was doing," she told Collider. "I wanted to do the best job that I could, mainly finding the best actors for the roles, which of course everybody was involved in, but I'm so proud of being able to do that. As an actor, casting is terrifying. I'm really proud of how everybody came together."

Dennings, 36, began her career in 2000 when she starred in an episode of Sex and the City. Her first starring role was as Bob Saget's daughter in the one-season WB series Raising Dad, which coincidentally co-starred another future Marvel actress, Brie Larson, as her younger sister. Dennings' big breakout role came as Max George Black in CBS' 2 Broke Girls. Since that series ended, she voiced characters on Big Mouth and played Darcy Lewis in Marvel's Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Wandavision. She also voiced the character in a What If...? episode and had a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.