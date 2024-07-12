Margot Robbie Displays Baby Bump During Wimbledon Appearance

Margot Robbie made a stunning public debut of her pregnancy alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, at Wimbledon on Friday, July 12. The 34-year-old actress, known for her role in the hit movie Barbie, showcased her growing baby bump in an elegant black and white polka dot ensemble during day 12 of the London sporting event.

The expectant parents, both 34, were the picture of happiness as they strolled hand-in-hand into the All England Club. This marked Robbie's first public outing since news of her pregnancy broke earlier this month.

(Photo: LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Margot Robbie court-side of Centre Court on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) - Karwai Tang)

Robbie's maternity fashion choice was nothing short of chic. Her dress featured an asymmetrical design with a shawl-like left sleeve and an uneven hemline, perfectly accentuating her changing silhouette. The actress accessorized with a black and white bowling-style handbag and elevated her look with open-toe black mules. Her signature blonde locks cascaded in loose waves, framing her face, which was partially hidden behind rectangular sunglasses.

Ackerley, a British film producer, complemented his wife's monochrome look with a more casual outfit. He sported salmon-colored trousers paired with a cream tennis T-shirt, left unbuttoned at the collar. White sneakers and sunglasses completed his ensemble, with a khaki jacket in hand for the changeable British weather.

The couple's affection was on full display as they took their seats on Centre Court to watch the first semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. Photographers captured tender moments between the pair, including a sweet kiss and shared laughter as they immersed themselves in the excitement of the game.

At one point, Robbie was seen gently cradling her baby bump, a gesture that didn't go unnoticed by onlookers and paparazzi alike. This intimate moment provided a touching glimpse into the actress's transition to motherhood.

The couple's love story began in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where Ackerley worked as an assistant director, and Robbie starred as Celine Joseph. Their relationship blossomed quietly, culminating in a private wedding ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay in December 2016. True to their low-key nature, they never publicly announced their engagement prior to tying the knot.

Their professional lives have intertwined with their personal relationship, as they co-founded the production company LuckyChap. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Ackerley praised their effortless work-life integration, stating, "It's seamless. We don't have a toggle on, toggle off. It's all become one thing."

Ackerley also joked about their cross-cultural relationship, saying he "feels like an honorary Aussie, Margot feels like an honorary Brit," and that their only arguments are over "whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better" — referencing snacks from their respective home countries.

Robbie has previously been candid about her stance on motherhood and the societal pressures surrounding it. In a 2019 interview with U.K.'s Radio Times, she expressed frustration with the constant questioning about her family plans post-marriage. "I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?' I'm so angry that there's this social contract," she stated. "You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."

However, the actress has also shared her long-term vision of family life. In a 2018 conversation with PORTER magazine, Robbie described her ideal future: "If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there, but definitely not at the moment. That's 100 percent certain."

Reflecting on her relationship with Ackerley, Robbie told Vogue in 2016, "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course, we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"