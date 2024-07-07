Margot Robbie Pregnant With Her First Child, Report Says

Margot Robbie is said to be pregnant with her first child. The news comes amid rampant fan speculation, due to candid photos of the Barbie star surfacing that showed the actress with an apparent baby bump. Now, PEOPLE has confirmed the pregnancy with "multiple sources."

Robbie is currently married to producer Tom Ackerley. Neither party has publicly commented on the pregnancy news as of press time. Neither Robbie nor Ackerly's representatives responded when PEOPLE reached out for comment.

(Photo: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. - Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Earlier on Sunday, The Daily Mail shared Backgrid paparazzi images of a seemingly pregnant Robbie vacationing in Italy. In the photos, Robbie and Ackerley are shown in a Lake Como marina. The Wolf of Wall Street actress, 34, is wearing a blazer and a cropped top, leaving a visible baby bump on display. Ackerley was shown helping her onto the boat ahead of a ride out on the lake.

While most of the initial media reports of the images stopped short of claiming Robbie was pregnant, fans and aggregator accounts saw the bump as instant proof and began to share the shots around X, Instagram and TikTok widely. PEOPLE was the first news outlet to run sourced confirmation of the pregnancy.

(Photo: (L-R) Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Robbie and Ackerley met in 2013 before beginning a romantic relationship the next year. They married in 2016. The couple — along with Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara — founded LuckyChap Entertainment, which has backed movies like Saltburn, Promising Young Woman and Robbie's movies Barbie and I, Tonya.

Robbie found her biggest success in 2024, leading the $1.4-billion-grossing Barbie. Her other major roles include Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street, Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jane Clayton in The Legend of Tarzan, Jess Barrett in Focus, Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell and Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. She played the DC Comics character Harley Quinn in three movies: 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and 2021's The Suicide Squad. Early in her career, she started in the Australian soap opera Neighbours and the ABC drama Pan Am.