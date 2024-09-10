'Nashville' Child Star Maisy Stella Returns to Acting in Acclaimed New Movie

Stella stars in the new dramedy 'My Old Ass,' which premiered at Sundance in January and is in theaters on Sept. 13 for a limited time.

Maisy Stella has gone from child star to acclaimed movie actress. The Nashville star, who portrayed Daphne Conrad on the musical soap opera, has been making waves in Prime Video's new film, My Old Ass. Written and directed by Megan Park, the dramedy centers on Stella's Elliot Labrant, who has been advised to not fall in love by her future self but she soon meets the boy she was warned about.

My Old Ass first premiered at the Sundance Film Festive in January and received rave reviews. With just 34 reviews, the film has a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Stella's co-star Maddie Ziegler received the Breakthrough Award at Variety & Golden Globe's Breakthrough Artist Awards in January. The film also stars Kerrice Brooks, Percy Hynes White, Maria Dizzia, Seth Isaac Johnson, and Carter Trozzolo.

Stella also worked alongside Aubrey Plaza, who played future Elliot. "It was so insane," the 20-year-old actress told TheWrap. "This was my first movie, and getting to be opposite her was just beyond. I'll never wrap my head around it. But we only actually filmed together in person for five days. A lot of the rest of it was through ADR. I just am obsessed with her. She was seriously so amazing to work with. I learned so much from her. She was so funny, and so smart, and so selfless. I couldn't have got[ten] luckier with that."

For Interview Magazine, Maisy Stella had a conversation with Flowervale Street co-star Anne Hathaway and spoke about how she relates to Elliot as opposed to her character Audrey from their upcoming flick together. "I would say I definitely relate more to Elliott," Stella shared. "Megan Park chooses to adapt to people, which is not always how it works. But that really is how she likes to do things. All of the characters in the movie are a very slightly altered version of who we all really were and are. It was bizarre for me that it's my first movie, because I couldn't believe that I was getting to do something that felt so seamless. It was a challenge in a lot of ways, but not in searching for Elliott. With Audrey, I felt for her more than I felt like her if that makes sense."

My Old Ass will have a limited theatrical release in the U.S. beginning Sept. 13 by Amazon MGM Studios under Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The film will be coming to Prime Video at a later date following its theatrical release.