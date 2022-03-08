Sharna Burgess Reveals 23-Week Baby Photo, Pregnancy Update

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess shared a new photo showing off her baby bump Monday as she marked 23 weeks into her pregnancy. Burgess is expecting her first child with actor Brian Austin Green. The two announced Burgess’ pregnancy in early February, just before Green and Megan Fox’s divorce was finalized.

Burgess’ new Instagram post showed her posing in a light blue dress. Her caption included a list of updates, joking that her baby boy is “practicing his gymnastics skills” each night. “He uses my bladder as his springboard, landing mat… And pillow,” she wrote. Burgess and her baby also do not like Kombucha tea, which is “vile and should be wiped from existence.”

The Australian dancer, 36, also noted that Greek salads are the “most delicious thing ever created” and admitted to crying during Ford commercials and when they receive baby gifts with tiny clothes. She has also developed cravings for popcorn in the middle of the night, and most of her skin is dry “AF… except my boobs and belly… that s— is oiled up constantly.” Getting dressed is “impossible” and she “finally hit a weight where I needed to have a chat with myself about being ok with this. We’re good now.”

“Pregnancy is wild, and I am loving every second of watching observing, and admiring the magic that is happening,” Burgess wrote. “Even when it’s hard. There is a freaking HUMAN growing inside of me. He’s gonna have a whole life, hopefully, a beautiful one and I will have brought him into this world. My body is doing things all on its own, making space and getting him what he needs. I get it now, I get that’s it’s a miracle. I get the magic because I feel it. I AM it. HE is it.”

Burgess went on to call her pregnancy a “gift,” with still over three months to go. “I know it only gets harder, but I already know it’s worth it,” she said. Burgess added a blue heart emoji at the end of the post.

Just before Burgess shared the update, she also did a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Story. In one post, she revealed that her pregnancy was a surprise. “We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol,” she wrote. “But the universe made her own plan, found a window, and went for it.” The two are “big believers” in things happening for a reason, she added. Burgess also said Green’s sons are excited about their new sibling. Green and Fox share three sons, Bodhi, Noah and Journey.

After photos of Burgess with a visible baby bump in Hawaii surfaced, the couple publicly announced her pregnancy on Feb. 4. Later, they revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. His due date is coincidentally July 4.

Green, 48, was married to Fox from 2010 until 2020. They were officially divorced in early February. Green and his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil are also parents to Kassius, 19. The actor and Burgess started dating in October 2020 and competed on Dancing With the Stars together last year.