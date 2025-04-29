Lady A’s Charles Kelley and Wife Cassie Expecting Baby No. 2

Lady A’s Charles Kelley is about to be a dad of two!

The country singer, 43, and his wife Cassie, 42, are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post last month.

“Biggest surprise of our lives! Baby Kelley coming early fall 2025,” the couple wrote alongside a gallery of images taken by Mary Craven Dawkins. In the photos, Kelley and Cassie, who bore a visible baby bump, could be posing alongside their 9-year-old son Ward, whom they said is “the MOST excited” about the family’s upcoming addition.

The comments section on the post was quickly filled with congratulatory messages, with Kelley’s Lady A bandmate Hillary Scott writing, “I’m bawling over these photos. What a miracle and a blessing!” Fellow country star Martina McBride wrote, “Amazing! Congratulations,” as singer-songwriter Shane McAnally added, “Amazing!!!!! Love y’all.” The daughter of Hank Williams Jr., Holly Audrey Williams, commented, Oh my lord Cass this is beyond incredible!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Beyond!!!!!!!!!!! Sending so much love to you all!!!”

The baby-to-be will make Kelley and Cassie parents of two boys. Returning to social media on Tuesday, April 1, Cassie shared a gender reveal video. In the clip, which she captioned with three blue heart emojis, Ward could be seen handing his dad a gift bag, which Kelley opened to reveal a blue onesie. The singer excitedly shouted, “It’s a boy!”

Kelley and Cassie first met in 2005 during a dinner with Kelley’s Lady A bandmates, the musician later recalling to UGM Nashville’s Press Room, per Us Weekly, how Scott “kind of secretly was trying to set me up with Cassie. I get there, and we just lock eyes the whole night.” They got engaged on Christmas morning 2008 and went on to marry in Nashville in June 2009. They welcomed their son Ward in February 2016.

Kelley is the second member of country trio Lady A to currently be expecting. His and Cassie’s pregnancy announcement came just a month after Scott announced in February that she is expecting her fourth baby, another daughter, with her husband Chris Tyrrell. The couple, who married in 2012, are parents to daughters Eisele Kaye and twins Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn.