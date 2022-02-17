Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Reveal Baby’s Special Due Date

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ Independence Day is going to look a lot different this year! The Beverly Hills, 90210 star and pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro announced Wednesday that they were given a very special July 4 due date for their first child, a baby boy. Thanking fans for the “amazingly kind well wishes,” Green shared a photo of Burgess’ baby bump being cradled by his hand.

“We are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :)),” he continued on social media. “@sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby.” Burgess also shared their big baby news on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of hands on her bare stomach. The hands appear to belong to Green, as well as the sons he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox – 9-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi, and 5-year-old Journey. Green is also father to 19-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” Burgess captioned the photo. “Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022 @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky. @kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx.”

Burgess and Green first went public with their relationship in December 2020 after sparking a romance following Green’s divorce from Fox in November 2020. In October, Burgess marked their one-year anniversary with a montage of photos and videos, writing on Instagram, “1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed. I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go.”