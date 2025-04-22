‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Welcomes Baby No. 2: Magician Mat Franco and Wife Debut Daughter Evalina

Magician Mat Franco is a father of two!

The America’s Got Talent Season 9 winner, 36, welcomed his second child, a daughter named Evalina, with wife Tianna on Feb. 27.

“And then there were four,” Tianna wrote in a March 7 Instagram post featuring her newborn’s hand being cradled by her parents. “my heart has never been more full. Welcome to the world, princess. 2.27.25”

Mat shared a sweet post of him holding his daughter to Instagram at the same time, writing, “Didn’t realize I could be wrapped around a finger so small.”

Evalina was born weighing in at 6 lbs., 12 oz. to her parents and big brother Americo, whom Mat and Tianna welcomed in January 2023.

“My son made me believe in magic. My daughter proved it’s real,” Mat told PEOPLE Sunday. “Fatherhood just became the greatest show on Earth.”

Mat and Tianna have been settling in at home as a family of four, sharing photos of their Easter celebration on Monday. “Happy Easter to all from The Franco family!” the couple wrote in the caption.

Mat and Tianna first met more than a decade ago as students at the University of Rhode Island, and the couple would go on to tie the knot in August 2019 in Laguna Beach, Calif.

Since his college days, Mat has found success as a performer, having stunned the judges on Season 9 of America’s Got Talent in 2014. He would go on to headline a Las Vegas residency and star in his NBC special, Mat Franco’s Got Magic, in 2015. Mat is now celebrating his 10th year as a Vegas headliner, performing Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly at The LINQ Hotel + Experience on the Las Vegas Strip.