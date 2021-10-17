Brian Austin Greene and ‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Celebrate Anniversary on Heels of Finalized Megan Fox Divorce

Brian Austin Greene and Sharna Burgess just hit a huge milestone in their love journey together. The Beverly Hills, 90120 alum and the Dancing With the Stars pro are celebrating one year together. Both shared heartfelt tributes to one another on their respective Instagram pages.

“1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before,” Greene captioned a post, along with the hashtag, #damnimlucky, and a heart emoji. Burgess commented on the post, “I love you baby. So many more years to come .”

She shared her own post on Sunday, Oct. 17, featuring a montage of photos and videos edited by fans set to James Arthur’s song “Say You Won’t Let Go.” “1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed,” she captioned the post in part. “I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go.”

Their anniversary comes on the heels of Greene’s divorce being finalized from Megan Fox. The former couple have three sons and share joint legal and physical custody, which is an agreement they settled upon following their split last year. Fox and Greene did not have a prenuptial agreement. They live in California, a communal property state, meaning everything will split 50/50 acquired in their 10-year marriage.

Fox has since moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Fox says she and Kelly are “twin souls.” she insists her relationship with Kelly had nothing to do with her and Greene’s breakup. She initially filed for divorce in 2015 before withdrawing the papers in 2019. The reconciliation didn’t last long, with Fox refiling in November 2020.