3 Channels Pluto TV Just Added for April 2025

Aside from the vast catalog of free on-demand movies and shows currently streaming on Pluto TV, their livestream channel options are also stellar. In April, the Paramount-backed free streamer added three channels with some 24/7 lean-back viewing options.

Continue on to learn about the three new channels added to Pluto TV in April. Official descriptions for each channel are included.

1. The Martha Stewart Channel

Official Description: “Martha Stewart, Emmy Award- winning television host, entrepreneur, bestselling author and America’s most trusted lifestyle expert brings you The Martha Stewart Channel.”

2. The Emeril Lagasse Channel

Official Description: “Emeril Lagasse, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and James Beard Award winner, shows his mastery of cuisine and his self-developed “New Orleans” style.”

3. ALLBLK Gems

Official Description: “Entertainment that’s inclusively but unapologetically Black. ALLBLK Gems invites you to experience the best in Black TV and film with must-watch favorites from ALLBLK, We TV and more.”