Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Reveal Sex of First Child Together

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and actor Brian Austin Green shared more news about their upcoming baby on Wednesday. The couple is having a baby boy, who is due in July, Burgess announced. Green, 48, and Burgess, 36, confirmed they are expecting their first child back on Feb. 4.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded, and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” Burgess wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo showing Green and his children with their hands on the dancer’s stomach. The baby is due on July 4 “ish,” Burgess wrote.

“I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky,” Burgess continued, tagging Green. She also tagged Kassius Marcil-Green, Green’s son with Vanessa Marcil, since he was the only one of Green’s children to miss the photo. “We are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx,” Burgess worte to Kassius, 18. Green also shares three children with ex-wife Megan Fox – Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.

“We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes,” Green wrote in his own Instagram post Wednesday. “We are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July… [Burgess], I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby.”

Green and Fox, 35, married in 2010, and Fox filed for divorce in 2020. In October 2021, the former couple agreed to joint custody of their three sons. A judge signed off on their divorce settlement earlier this month. Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January after almost a year of dating.

Burgess and Green were introduced by mutual friends and then competed together on DWTS last year. After Burgess was photographed with a visible baby bump in Hawaii, the couple confirmed they are expecting by sharing a photo with PEOPLE. “Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited,” a source recently told the magazine. “Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun.”

Before revealing her pregnancy, Burgess told fans she would not participate in the DWTS live tour with her co-stars. She told fans on Instagram that she would not want to tour for 11 weeks, but would be open to doing a “2 weeks on and 2 weeks off type of thing.” However, she said she still missed her co-stars.

“It’s bittersweet honestly,” Burgess told fans on Instagram. “I’m so grateful for where my life is and is headed, and I’m committed to making time and space for that. But I will always have a part of my heart left on a live stage dancing for a live audience and watching you all smile and be inspired by what we do. That is an irreplaceable joy.”