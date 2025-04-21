Entourage star Adrian Grenier’s family just got a little bigger after he and his wife Jordan Roemmele welcomed their second child together.

The couple welcomed their son Evren Saint-Eros at their home in Texas on Saturday, March 22, they announced in a joint Instagram post alongside a family photo showing the proud parents holding their newborn as well as their son Seiko Aurelius Grenier, 22 months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On March 22nd we welcomed our sweet son, Evren Saint-Eros, into our family,” the Grenier, 48, wrote. “His birth was in the sanctuary of our home. It was intimate with just mom and dad, as his brother slept soundly in the next room. Already he has shown to be a gentle teacher and a powerful peacemaker. We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four, and to share the news now with you!”

Opening up about the birth, Grenier told PEOPLE that “it was a very special experience. My wife was absolutely incredible…she had such composure and strength.” He added that little Evren was “born in a very easeful and peaceful and loving environment.”

“I can’t help but think that Evren is a peacemaker. Like I think he’s maybe the one who called this in, [like] ‘this is the kind of experience I want to have coming into this world,’” he continued, adding that his older son “has so many kisses for his younger brother. He’s a little bit rough because he’s like excited. But he just wants to cuddle him and get him kisses, and he’s going to be an amazing older brother.”

Grenier and Roemmele, who have been living full-time on a Texas farm since 2020, have been linked since 2017 and made their social media debut in December 2020. They eloped while on vacation in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco in 2022, and welcomed Seiko a year later. They announced in November that they were expecting their second child together, Grenier sharing a photo of himself, his son, and his wife, who bore a visible baby bump, as he wrote, “Overjoyed for our incoming [chick emoji].”

Grenier is best known for his starring role as Vincent Chase in the HBO comedy-drama Entourage. which ran for eight seasons between 2004 and 2011. His other acting credits include Drive Me Crazy, The Devil Wears Prada, and Netflix’s Clickbait, among many others.