CBS Sitcom Airing Final Episode on Monday Night

Poppa’s House is saying farewell with one final episode.

The CBS sitcom’s Season 1 finale will air on Monday, April 28, less than a week after news broke that the series starring father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. had been canceled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the season finale, titled “Magic Shine Again,” Poppa (Wayans) prepares to reveal a big secret to Ivy (Essence Atkins). Meanwhile, Nina (Tetona Jackson) takes over Junior’s (Wayans Jr.) short film project, as per the logline.

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

On Tuesday, Wayans paid tribute to the “beautiful journey” that was creating Poppa’s House.

“My heart is full as I say thank you to every single person who made Poppa’s House such a meaningful experience,” he wrote. “To the incredible cast you brought so much heart, soul and joy to every scene. It was an absolute honor to share the screen with you and create something special together. To the writers, producers, directors and the entire crew you were the heartbeat of this show. Thank you for your dedication, your passion and for showing up every day with love and commitment. You made the set feel like home.”

Wayans also made sure to send love to Wayans Jr., saying that “working besides you has been one of the greatest joys of my life.” He added, “And to my incredible family, siblings, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who showed up as writers, guest stars, and creative forces you made this journey even more meaningful. It’s such a blessing to have so much love on one set and to be able to create and laugh with family and friends.”

Wayans continued, “Though Poppa’s House is coming to a close, I’m walking away with deep gratitude, lifelong friendships, and unforgettable memories. This show gave me more than I could’ve ever imagined. To everyone who watched, supported, and believed in us thank you. Your love means everything. On to the next chapter, with nothing but love in my heart.”

The Poppa’s House finale airs Monday, April 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+