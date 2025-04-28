A Major HBO Show Is Ending on Sunday Night

It’s time for one final sermon.

Danny McBride’s raunchy hit comedy The Righteous Gemstones, about a megachurch family who doesn’t always practice what they preach, comes to an end Sunday night after four seasons on HBO.

The series revolves around the three Gemstone siblings, a group of South Carolina-based televangelists who use their church’s money to enrich their own lives and often find themselves in comedically immature or salacious moments.

The three siblings are played by McBride, Edi Patterson (Knives Out), and Adam DeVine (Workaholics). Their benevolent father, who founded the megachurch empire, is played by John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and their mischievous uncle is played by Walton Goggins (recently seen in both Fallout and The White Lotus).

Each season has seen a murderer’s row of recurring characters from some of the most famous faces in comedy and TV, like Eric Andre, Macaulay Culkin, Jason Schwartzman, Michael Rooker, Steve Zahn, Megan Mullally, Shea Whigham, country singer Sturgill Simpson, and plenty more.

The series has been critically acclaimed throughout its run and is often named the funniest show on television, with most critics agreeing the series has gotten better with each season. It has been nominated for four Emmys, and will likely receive several more for this final season. (It’s also got one of the catchiest songs you’ll ever hear in Misbehavin, a dead-accurate parody of Christian country music.)

With the end of Gemstones, HBO’s comedy block will be sorely lacking—the only other straight-up comedy the network has is Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal, which is currently airing its second season.

The series finale of The Righteous Gemstones airs this Sunday at 10 PM on HBO.