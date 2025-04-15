Reality TV Personality Steel’s Infant Son Dies After Premature Birth

Gladiators star Zack George, who competes as Steel on the BBC series, and his wife Samantha are mourning the death of their newborn son Leo.

Following his birth on March 26 at just 23 weeks, the infant, whom his parents affectionately called “Leo the lion” for his bravery, passed away just 13 days later.

“Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left,” George, who also shares daughter Ivy with his wife, announced his son’s passing in an emotional Instagram post on April 8. “Leo…… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you. You brought so much positivity to the world with the short time you were with us and we felt that positivity in abundance, we thank you all so much for that.”

George continued, “Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love. Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight. We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you. Leo our lion, we love you more than you will ever know. Rest easy our little boy.”

Leo made his entrance into the world on March 26 “at just 23 weeks weighing 1 pound 8 ounces,” George wrote in an April 5 post announcing his son’s birth. At the time, the BBC star noted that his son “should still be tucked up inside mummy’s tummy…You never truly know how quickly your life can be turned upside down but one thing we do know is that you are one hell of a strong boy and you are already defying the odds.”

In a later post, George said that during Leo’s “13 days fighting in NICU,” the newborn endured three blood transfusions and suffered collapsed lungs, a Grade 1 and Grade 2 bleed on his brain, a Hole in his heart, and a hole in his trachea that caused air pockets in his lungs.

George celebrated his son’s “bravery, strength, courage and resilience,” qualities that he said he is now hoping to show the world. Following Leo’s passing, George launched a charity event called “13 days fighting,” in which he has vowed to complete a “burpee mile everyday for 13 days straight” in honor of his son. The event aims to “raise money and awareness for the amazing Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and support to families that have been through the same experience… We also want Leo’s name to live on and inspire and help as many people as possible. Our precious boy battled for 13 days.”

Reflecting on the unimaginable loss, the CrossFit athlete said he sees “strength in a different way. People would ask how strong am I and id answer with numbers of my squat, bench press or previous personal bests. Now id answer that very differently. Strength is holding my little precious boy knowing its breaking my heart but mending his.”