Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Seen Together for First Time Since Welcoming Baby

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have reappeared in public. Daily Mail snapped pictures of the two on a grocery run on April 18.

It marks the first public outing for the former couple since welcoming their daughter this March. In the photos, MGK, 34, looked casual in a flannel, T-shirt and cargo pants combo, as he exited a grocery store in Calabasas, California, and headed towards a blacked-out Rolls Royce.

The former couple called off their engagement in December after a blowup in November. They recently announced their baby girl’s arrival. “She’s finally here!!” MGK wrote alongside a photo of their baby girl’s feet. “Our little celestial seed.”

The baby girl joins the Transformers star’s kids Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, whom the actress shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MKG has a daughter Casie, 15, with ex Emma Cannon.

Entertainment Tonight reports MKG is “doing the best he can” to get back in Fox’s good graces. Meanwhile, she is “trying to figure out what their next steps should be as a couple and co-parents.”

Initially, the two felt the pregnancy was the pinnacle of their romance. “The baby is due soon and Megan is trying to focus on that,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s her priority,” an insider noted at the time of the announcement. “They’ve both been ecstatic about the baby,” the source explained, adding, “They really wanted this baby.”

Fox expressed her excitement about the baby publicly. “With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally,” she told PEOPLE after the pregnancy announcement. “I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always.”

The two reportedly split over the Thanksgiving holiday. Fox is said to have found inappropriate content in MKG’s phone, causing her to end their romantic relationship for good. She later purchased a new home without him.