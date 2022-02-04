‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Reveals Pregnancy With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess is about to be a mom! The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green. PEOPLE confirmed the exciting news on Friday, Feb. 4, the outlet reporting that the happy couple was recently photographed in Hawaii, where Burgess could be seen with a very visible baby bump.

In a photo published by PEOPLE, which you can view by clicking here, the soon-to-be parents looked joyous as ever. The couple posed amid a dreamy backdrop, with Burgess donning a white swimsuit as her boyfriend embraced her from behind, Green’s hands resting on her growing belly. Neither Burgess nor Green have shared the exciting news on their social media accounts. While this will be the first child for Burgess, it will be Green’s fifth. Green shares Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9 with ex-wife Megan Fox. He is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship.

The exciting news comes just a few months after Burgess and Green celebrated another major relationship milestone: their one-year anniversary. The couple began dating following Green’s divorce from Fox in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage, with Burgess and Green going public with their relationship in late December 2020. Speaking to PEOPLE a few months later, Burgess revealed that she and Green “met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together.” She said dating in quarantine allowed them “to really take our time and it was really awesome.” The DWTS pro added that on their first date, “we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before.”

To mark their one-year anniversary in October, Burgess shared a montage of photos and videos set to James Arthur’s song “Say You Won’t Let Go.” In a sweet message, she penned, “year ago yesterday my whole world changed. I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go.”

Green and Fox recently reached a divorce settlement. The former couple share joint legal and physical custody of their three children. Last month, Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she’s been dating for nearly two years.