‘The Blacklist’ and ‘New Amsterdam’ Star Ryan Eggold Lands Major New TV Role

Ryan Eggold has landed a major new role.

The Blacklist and New Amsterdam star has been cast as a series regular in FX’s new drama pilot Seven Sisters, according to Deadline.

Eggold rounds out the series regular cast, which also consists of Elizabeth Olsen, Cristin Milioti, Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoë Winters, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig, Philip Ettinger, Anthony Edwards, and J. Smith-Cameron. He is set to play Adrienne’s husband and a former addict, which he frequently talks about on his podcast.

Pictured: Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

The Seven Sisters pilot is written by Will Arbery and directed by Sean Durkin. The two also executive produce alongside Garrett Basch. From FX Productions, the series will follow a large, tightknit family begins to unravel when a sister starts communicating with a voice no one else can hear — forcing each of them to confront long-buried secrets.”

Eggold’s breakout role came with NBC’s The Blacklist, starring as Tom Keen in the first five seasons. He reprised the role for the short-lived spinoff The Blacklist: Redemption in 2017. Following the crime thriller, he moved to a different show on the network, starring in New Amsterdam as Dr. Max Goodwin for all five seasons. Other notable credits include The Single Moms Club, BlacKkKlansman, 90210, The Young and the Restless, and Krapopolis, among others. He also recently appeared on an episode of Law & Order.

Pictured: Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin — (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Along with Krapopolis, Eggold recently appeared in the Prime Video psychological drama series Cross in 2024. Aside from Seven Sisters, he currently has no other projects in the works. However, he has been busy on stage as well, recently starring in the semi-autobiographical play Yellow Face in 2024 on Broadway, alongside Daniel Dae Kim. It actually wasn’t the first time they worked together, as Kim appeared in Seasons 2, 3, and 5 of New Amsterdam as Dr. Cassian Shin.

Since Seven Sisters is still in the pilot stage, it might be a while until anything happens. Even though Ryan Eggold rounds out the main cast, it’s possible more actors will be announced in recurring roles. More information on the series should be revealed in the coming months, and one can only hope that Eggold makes his return to television in the near future. At the very least, New Amsterdam is streaming on Peacock, while The Blacklist is streaming on Netflix.