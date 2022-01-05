‘Dancing With the Stars’: Why Sharna Burgess Won’t Tour With Her Co-Stars

The Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour will kick off this month — although one pro dancer will be missing in action. Sharna Burgess, who competed on the most recent season alongside boyfriend Brian Austin Green, will not take part in the tour. During a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, she explained exactly why she decided to sit this one out.

In late November, Burgess was asked by a couple of fans about touring with her DWTS castmates. She stated that she tried to make it work. But, in the end, she is unable to dedicate 11 weeks for the tour, which will begin in January and end in late March. Burgess explained that she did “offer” to take part if she could “switch tracks with someone. Like a 2 weeks on and 2 weeks off type of thing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The dancer continued to explain that this would not be able to happen “since it makes a lot of work for the core cast.” She added, “I won’t go on tour for 11 weeks though.” In a subsequent message, she further explained her decision to not take part in the tour. Burgess stressed that she “didn’t want to leave my life and live on a bus for 11 weeks.” Even though she won’t be featured on the DWTS tour, she said she will still “miss it.”

“I will however miss it [sic],” she continued. “It’s bittersweet honestly. I’m so grateful for where my life is and is headed, and I’m committed to making time and space for that. But I will always have a part of my heart left on a live stage dancing for a live audience and watching you all smile and be inspired by what we do. That is an irreplaceable joy.”

In October, amid Season 30, host Tyra Banks announced that there would be a DWTS live tour featuring the pros coming in 2022. Burgess may not be taking part in the tour, but many of your favorite DWTS pros will be. The show will feature pros Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and others. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won Season 29, will also appear on the tour.