Netflix’s Top Movie Right Now Is Terrifying — and Based on a True Story

A chilling hostage drama has captured viewers’ attention worldwide, climbing to the number one position on Netflix‘s global charts, according to FlixPatrol. iHostage, which depicts the harrowing events surrounding a real-life crisis at an Amsterdam Apple store, delivers a tense thriller experience that’s proving irresistible to streaming audiences despite receiving mixed critical reception.

The Dutch-language film recounts the 2022 incident where an armed man held employees and customers captive while demanding an enormous cryptocurrency ransom. Director Bobby Boermans, who resides near the actual location where the crisis unfolded, felt compelled to tell this story after noticing the subtle reminders of violence that remained at the store, telling TIME, “That weird juxtaposition stayed with me. The surreal calm after the storm. It made me ask: what happened during those five terrifying hours?”

While the film adheres closely to the actual timeline of events, Boermans acknowledges taking certain creative liberties with the narrative. “In reality, hundreds of people were involved in the stand-off, but we focused on five main characters,” he explained to TIME, noting that each perspective offered unique insight into the ordeal. The filmmaker also condensed the five-hour standoff into a feature-length thriller while attempting to preserve the reality of the situation through multiple filming techniques, including CCTV footage and body cameras.

The actual incident occurred on Feb. 22, 2022, when a 27-year-old man identified as Abdel Rahman Akkad, according to Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool (as cited by TIME), stormed the Apple store in Leidseplein, Amsterdam. He held a 44-year-old Bulgarian man at gunpoint while demanding 200 million euros in cryptocurrency, reports the BBC, as referenced by People. The perpetrator sent photos to local media showing what appeared to be explosives strapped to his body, creating a crisis that paralyzed the surrounding area.

What makes this story particularly remarkable is its unconventional resolution. As depicted in the film, the real hostage made a daring escape when police sent water via a robot after hours of negotiations. When the captive fled, the gunman pursued him outside, where police vehicles intercepted the suspect. Though the perpetrator was hospitalized, officials confirmed his death from injuries the following day, according to People.

This dramatic conclusion sparked significant debate in the Netherlands about police tactics, with Boermans telling TIME, “Some people applauded the action, while others were more hesitant or conflicted about how it was handled.” The film notes that a four-month investigation ultimately determined the police acted lawfully in their response.

Despite capturing the top streaming position, critical reception for iHostage has been decidedly mixed. Tom’s Guide suggests the film fails to build adequate tension despite its inherently dramatic premise, describing it as lacking “emotional depth” and never generating “the kind of tension that gets your adrenaline going.” Audience scores reflect this assessment, with the film receiving just 19% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, with some viewers calling it “slow moving with simplistic dialogue.”

Not all reviews are negative, however. Rick Hong from Film Threat praised the thriller as “not only an exhilarating watch but also a demonstration of filmmaking that resonates with viewers.”

For viewers fascinated by real-life crime stories, iHostage offers a window into an unusual hostage situation that Boermans described to TIME as particularly bizarre for the Netherlands: “A man, demanding 200 million in cryptocurrency, chose to take a hostage in broad daylight on one of the busiest squares in Amsterdam.”

Whether the film delivers the promised tension might be subjective, but the remarkable true story at its center remains captivating in its own right. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix globally.