‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Has Some Disappointing News for Fans

The Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour is set to begin in January. While many of the pro dancers from the show will be featured on the tour, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy will not. Johnson explained why she and her husband wouldn’t be taking part in the event while appearing on Olivia Jade Giannulli’s podcast, per Monsters and Critics.

“Val and I aren’t going on the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tour this year, which is wild for us because we’ve been on about seven of them,” Johnson told Giannulli, who was partnered with Chmerkovskiy during Season 30. The dancer explained that it was a hard decision, but, ultimately, it was the right one for them. She said that the pair simply want to spend time together as a married couple while DWTS is on its off-season.

“You know, it’s hard to say no because we love performing, but I think it’s time for us to start being our own family and, you know, being married – and not being married on the road or on a TV show,” she continued. “I’m excited to have this moment together and to have some time to just breathe out, take our time with things.” Johnson and Chmerkovskiy aren’t the only pros who won’t be taking part in the tour. In late November, Sharna Burgess opened up about her decision to sit the event out. As for the reason behind her decision, she told her fans on Instagram that she “didn’t want to leave my life and live on a bus for 11 weeks.”

“I will however miss it (sic),” Burgess, who was partnered with her boyfriend Brian Austin Green for Season 30, continued. “It’s bittersweet honestly. I’m so grateful for where my life is and is headed, and I’m committed to making time and space for that. But I will always have a part of my heart left on a live stage dancing for a live audience and watching you all smile and be inspired by what we do. That is an irreplaceable joy.”

The Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour will begin in January and end in late March. Even though Johnson, Chmerkovskiy, and Burgess won’t be on the tour, many of the other pros will make an appearance. The show will feature pros Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and others. Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won Season 29 alongside Chigvintsev, will also take part in the tour.