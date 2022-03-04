Russell Wilson Asks Ciara for Another Baby While She Guest-Hosts ‘Ellen’

Ciara and Russell Wilson could be adding another baby to the family in the future. The Grammy winner, 36, was left blushing after getting an unexpected proposal from her NFL player husband while guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. The “Level Up” singer shares 19-month-old son Win and daughter Sienna Princess, 4, with Wilson and 7-year-old son Future with ex Future, but agreed to add “one more” member to the family when asked by her hubby.

After Ciara joked that her husband makes her nervous when he showed up with roses on the talk show, the Seahawks player asked the audience, “Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?” before dropping to one knee and asking, “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies? …I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.”

Ciara couldn’t help but giggle as she replied, “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.” Having three kids at home is a lot of work, but the mother-of-three said seeing Wilson in “daddy mode” is “one of the sexiest things” about him. She previously opened up about raising kids during the pandemic during an interview with Self last year, admitting, “I don’t even know if you can call it organized chaos, but it is to some degree. Sometimes not even the most organized, to be honest.”

Deciding to “embrace it all,” Ciara said she’s been working to adjust and find the ‘silver lining in the midst of it all.” While balancing life and virtual school was challenging at first, Ciara said her husband was a pillar of strength during that time. “Thank God, with Russ and I, we held on up. We did alright. We still have the same level of love for each other,” she said. “If anything, it makes you have even more because you literally are going in circles, the same thing over and over, but figuring it out.”