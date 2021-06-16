Ciara Celebrates Returning to Her Pre-Baby Weight in Belly-Baring Photo

✖

Singer Ciara posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that she is back to her pre-baby weight. The 35-year-old "1, 2 Step" singer explained that she has lost 39 pounds since giving birth to her son Win in July of 2020. The post was a part of her role as a WW Ambassador.

Goodbye to those last 10lbs I've been working on these past five weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight!" Ciara wrote. She is working with WW — the company formerly known as Weight Watchers — to re-shape her body, and she was pleased with the results. She wrote: "I'm so proud of myself– down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it!"

The photo showed Ciara with waist-length braids and immaculate makeup, wearing a pink crop top and matching slacks. She stood with her hips slightly cocked, with jewelry adorning both hands.

"If you believe in yourself and set goals, it's all possible!" she continued. "Go for it! Go get it! I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself. Join me!"

Ciara included a link to her personal WW Ambassador landing page, along with the disclaimer: "People following the WW program can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/week."

Many fans praised Ciara in the comments. One wrote: "The last 10lbs is always the hardest!! Go girl." Another added: "We are proud of you too Ci! You've been putting in the work and it's been paying off. Such an inspiration."

Win is Ciara's third child and her second with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. They also have a daughter born in April of 2017. Ciara shares an older son named Future with her ex-fiance, rapper Future. He was born in 2014, but the couple called it quits a few months later.

Ciara is best-known for her music, but she has done plenty of other promotions and endorsement deals like this one over the years. Judging by the fan response, she reached a lot of interested customers this time around. She gave a longer statement on her WW partnership, published by Entertainment Tonight.

"I have also gained so much more than what I set to lose," it read. "I've enjoyed every step of the process, and loving my curves along the way that my baby gave me! I am honestly feeling stronger than ever and embracing life with my beautiful family and three babies -- you can't put a number against that."