Met Gala: Ciara Wears Russell Wilson’s Seahawks Jersey Number and Super Bowl Ring

Ciara paid tribute to her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson while attending the Met Gala on Monday. The 35-year-old singer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala wearing Wilson’s jersey number, 3, in honor of the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. She wore the jersey number on a neon green dress while also wearing Wilson’s Super Bowl ring and a crystalized football.

“This is our third Met together. He showed me the idea and I was like this is it,” Ciara said of designer Peter Dundas, per PEOPLE. “Fashion is a big part of how I express myself, when you look at old photos and be like, ‘What was I thinking?’ But we have to continuously express ourselves and challenge ourselves.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wilson was not able to attend the Met Gala as the Seahawks just started the regular season. The team played on Sunday and earned a 28-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson had had a big day, throwing for 254 yards and four touchdowns in the win. The performance comes after an offseason where Wilson expressed the frustrations he has with the team.

“I want to be able to be involved because at the end of the day, it’s your legacy, it’s your team’s legacy, it’s the guys you get to go into the huddle with and at the end of the day, those guys you’ve got to trust,” Wilson told Dan Patrick in February. “When you think about one of the reasons why Tom went to Tampa was because he felt like he could trust those guys and [coach Bruce Arians] was going to give him the opportunity. … You think about guys like LeBron [James], he was able to be around great players that he can trust.”

Wilson also talked about getting hit too much. “Like any player, you never want to get hit,” Wilson told reporters at the time. “That’s the reality of playing this position. Ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. But at the same time, it’s part of the job and everything else. I think that the reality is I’ve definitely been hit. I’ve been sacked almost 400 times, so we’ve got to get better. I’ve got to find ways to get better, too.” Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in 2013. He also has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and to the All-Pro Second Team in 2019.