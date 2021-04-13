Russell Wilson and Ciara Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine TV Special

✖

There are several discussions taking place around the world about COVID-19 vaccines and whether people should take them. Now Russell Wilson and Ciara are going to try to provide some answers. The power couple will host a vaccine TV special, which will also feature Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

The special, Roll Up Your Sleeves, will air on NBC on Sunday and will feature several special guests. The goal is to inform the public about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Biden, Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and actor Matthew McConaughey will all be on hand as special guests. Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci will also make an appearance. The special will air at 7 PM ET on NBC.

"It’s truly and honor for [Russell Wilson] and I to be a part of this Special Program! Tune in to [NBC] April 18 at 7pm ET/PT everyone! [Roll Up Your Sleeves] [Together]" Ciara tweeted on Tuesday. Several people responded and expressed excitement after reading her message, proclaiming that they will tune in on Sunday.

Organizers of the TV special provided a tease on Tuesday, saying that there will be "captivating real-life stories and heartwarming surprises." They explained that the special will aim to "dispel vaccine hesitancy and inform and encourage those who have vaccination concerns to learn the facts."

News of the special comes on the same day that the Seattle Seahawks players banded together and provided an announcement about the offseason schedule. They released a statement through the NFLPA and said that they are exercising their collective bargaining right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts. The players said that a virtual offseason is "best for everyone's protection."

The Seahawks were not the only team to have players skipping the voluntary workouts. Players from the Denver Broncos also released a statement saying that they will also remain at home. The players noted the rising case numbers in the Denver area as a primary reason.

"Playing in the NFL is a dream of our players who work tirelessly year-round to perform in America's greatest game," the statement said. "With offseason programs starting in less than a week and without adequate protocols in place for us players to return safely, we will be exercising our right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts.

"COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our families and to our communities, and it makes no sense for us as players to put ourselves at risk during this dead period," the statement continued. "Positivity rates in our city are higher than they were at this time last year and we know players have been infected at club facilities in recent weeks."