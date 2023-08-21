Rihanna Welcomes Second Baby With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's house just got a little more crowded. The "Umbrella" and "Stay" singer gave birth to a baby boy on Aug. 3, according to a new TMZ story published on Monday. This is the second child for both Rihanna and her boyfriend, who is best known for songs like "F—in' Problems" and "Praise the Lord."

The only other big details in the TMZ exclusive were that the couple welcomed the infant in Los Angeles and that his name begins with the letter "R." That would mean that all members of the couple's family have names that begin with "R." Rihanna's real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and A$AP Rocky's real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. Their first child's name is reportedly RZA Athelston Mayers, an apparent tribute to Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA.

Neither Rihanna nor Rocky have confirmed the baby's birth as of press time. This is a developing story.