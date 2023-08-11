Has Rihanna Given Birth to Her Second Child?

According to unconfirmed reports, Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her second child with her partner A$AP Rocky. As per Media Take Out, the Fenty Beauty mogul has given birth to a baby girl after announcing her second pregnancy back in February. The outlet claims, "Multiple sources close to the couple confirmed that Rihanna gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby girl. Both Rihanna and the little angel are doing well, resting, recovering and bonding in the couple's Los Angeles mansion." One source reportedly described the newborn as "precious" and "beautiful," dishing on the uncanny resemblance with the singer. "She's a perfect spitting image of Rihanna – even down to the light eyes," the outlet quoted them as saying. There hasn't been any official announcement from the couple so far.

In May of last year, the "Umbrella" singer welcomed her first child into the world, a son named RZA. With the baby being kept out of the public spotlight for quite some time, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally decided to reveal his face to the world in a video they posted on TikTok in December. Shortly afterward, RZA made his first media appearance when he was pictured alongside his parents for a British Vogue cover photoshoot. As part of the cover story, she raved about motherhood, calling it "legendary." "Essentially, from one person, I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts," she shared, reflecting on giving birth. "And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You're just going through the motions, and even then, you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? No doctors, no nurses, we're just... going home?"

During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, Rihanna surprised the world by announcing the news of her second pregnancy. In addition, she recently surprised fans by launching her own new line of maternity clothing, as well as activewear. As part of the new Savage Fenty clothing line, designed by Rihanna herself, there are three new bralette styles, as well as an oversized graphic tee available. Price ranges from $35 to $60 for sizes XXS to 4X."The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys," said Rihanna. "I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent."