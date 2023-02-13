Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is expecting her second child. After her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance left fans openly wondering if she was pregnant, her representative confirmed she is. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also have a son, who was born in May 2022.

The "We Found Love" singer's representative told The Hollywood Reporter she is pregnant. The comment came moments after the halftime show concert wrapped. Rihanna wore a skin-tight red costume, and she appeared to hint she was pregnant, but she did not explicitly confirm that during the show. Rihanna's halftime show also did not include any costume changes, aside from her taking off her outer coat.

The setlist focused mostly on Rihanna's past smash hits. She began with "Bitch Better Have My Money," then moved into "Where Have You Been." She also performed "Only Girl (In The World)," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Our It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town," "Umbrella," and "Diamonds." Surprisingly, she did not perform her Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She also did not perform any new songs.

Earlier Sunday, Rihanna teased bringing a special guest onstage during the first episode of The Process with Nate Burleson podcast. Since there were no guests, one fan asked Burleson if her unborn baby was the guest she was referring to. "Bingo," Burleson replied on Twitter.

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.