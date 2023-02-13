Is Rihanna Pregnant? Fans Erupt With Speculation During Super Bowl Halftime

By Brian Jones

Rihanna performed at the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, and fans are wondering if she is pregnant again. The 34-year-old singer appeared in a red suit, and fans on social media were asking if she was having another baby. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed a son in May. 

In an interview with Vogue in April last year, Rihanna said, "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing." When I bring up the subject of maternity jeans, she rolls her eyes: If it's not something she would have worn before she was pregnant, then it's not something she's going to wear now. To be sure, working outside the traditional bounds of pregnancy style comes with its fair share of challenges—just ask her stylist. "I know he loses sleep over it because my measurements can literally change from hour to hour," she says. "In fact I'm sure he's going to ask for a raise after this!"  

Here's a look at fans speculating about Rihanna being pregnant again. 

Exhausting

One person said: "Pregnant or her baby weight from last baby she's a Queen!!! Wow either way love her more now than yesterday."

Wait...

Another fan admitted: "I'm really scrounging Twitter trying to find if it's confirmed or not."

Another Look

One Twitter user said: "My girl was dressed for a blizzard and then rubbed her belly…she's expecting."

No New Album

One person asked: "Thought my eyes were messing with me. Didn't she just give birth a couple of months ago?"

The Look

One person responded: "I'm crying [Rihanna]. "I am so happy for your mother to be a grandmother again."

Google It

One person replied: "I came here and scrolled to see what everyone else was saying so I didn't have to actively participate in commenting on a woman's body, but yes."

Fear

And this Twitter user said: "It's like when you leave the family function and no one wants to be the person to start the debrief."

