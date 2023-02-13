Is Rihanna Pregnant? Fans Erupt With Speculation During Super Bowl Halftime
Rihanna performed at the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, and fans are wondering if she is pregnant again. The 34-year-old singer appeared in a red suit, and fans on social media were asking if she was having another baby. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed a son in May.
In an interview with Vogue in April last year, Rihanna said, "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing." When I bring up the subject of maternity jeans, she rolls her eyes: If it's not something she would have worn before she was pregnant, then it's not something she's going to wear now. To be sure, working outside the traditional bounds of pregnancy style comes with its fair share of challenges—just ask her stylist. "I know he loses sleep over it because my measurements can literally change from hour to hour," she says. "In fact I'm sure he's going to ask for a raise after this!"
Here's a look at fans speculating about Rihanna being pregnant again.
Exhausting
Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again pic.twitter.com/MEUgbSiN15— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023
One person said: "Pregnant or her baby weight from last baby she's a Queen!!! Wow either way love her more now than yesterday."
Wait...
Hol on…is Rihanna pregnant again?!!— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) February 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/GFVZpkjmby
Another fan admitted: "I'm really scrounging Twitter trying to find if it's confirmed or not."
Another Look
Yo !!!! Rihanna pregnant again ?! #Riri #Rhianna #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/kFm0x0MDE6— The Man in the Mirror (@AquarianGodd) February 13, 2023
One Twitter user said: "My girl was dressed for a blizzard and then rubbed her belly…she's expecting."
No New Album
Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭 pic.twitter.com/3gOiJa8bHE— J. Slai (@JSLAi) February 13, 2023
One person asked: "Thought my eyes were messing with me. Didn't she just give birth a couple of months ago?"
The Look
Rihanna reveals she is pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl Halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/AWul8kqbKY— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 13, 2023
One person responded: "I'm crying [Rihanna]. "I am so happy for your mother to be a grandmother again."
Google It
ok so everyone just googled “rihanna pregnant” right— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 13, 2023
One person replied: "I came here and scrolled to see what everyone else was saying so I didn't have to actively participate in commenting on a woman's body, but yes."
Fear
the whole timeline afraid to ask if Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/KGQEhItzqx— Ira (@iramadisonthree) February 13, 2023
And this Twitter user said: "It's like when you leave the family function and no one wants to be the person to start the debrief."