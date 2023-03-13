Rihanna's Baby Bump on Display at Oscars 2023

Rihanna's first public appearance since her Super Bowl halftime show in February came during another major event on Sunday. She performed her Oscar-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song "Lift Me Up" at the 95th Academy Awards. Rihanna showed off her baby bump on the red carpet before she took the stage during the show.

Rihanna walked the red carpet just minutes before the show began. She wore an all-black dress that hugged her baby bump and included a long trail. The dress also had sheer elements and was paired with sparkling jewelry.

(Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Rihanna earned the first Oscar nomination of her career for "Lift Me Up," which is featured during the end credits of Wakanda Forever. She wrote the music of the song with Tems, composer Ludwig Goransson, and director Ryan Coogler. The lyrics were by Coogler and Tems. All four artists are cited for the Best Original Song nomination.

The other nominees for Best Original Song will be performed during the broadcast, including Lady Gaga. She was not expected to be there, but she found time to stop by the Dolby Theatre to sing "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick. David Byrne, Son Lux, and Stephanie Hsu performed "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Sofia Carson and Diane Warren performed "Applause" from Tell it Like a Woman. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang "Naatu Naatu" from RRR.

During the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, Rihanna performed wearing a red outfit that had everyone wondering if she was pregnant again. Afterward, her representative confirmed she is. This is her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, whom she has been dating since 2020.

Rihanna's Super Bowl setlist surprisingly did not include "Lift Me Up." Instead, she chose to highlight some of her beloved hits, including "Bitch Better Have My Money," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "All of the Lights," "Umbrella" and "Diamonds." She has not released a new studio album since Anti in 2016. "Lift Me Up" was also her first solo single since "Love on the Brain" was released in 2016.