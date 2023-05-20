Rihanna Shares Topless Pregnancy Photos Ahead of Baby No. 2

Rihanna is bearing it all in a throwback to her first topless maternity shoot. The Barbados-born beauty is currently expecting her second child with her longtime beau, rapper A$AP Rocky. They recently celebrated the first birthday of their son, RZA. Her second pregnancy admittedly came as a surprise, but she's soaking it all in. the "Rude Boy" singer made history as the first performer during a Super Bowl Halftime Show to perform the coveted slot while pregnant. Dressed in all red in a tribute to fashion icon, Andre Leon Talley, she caressed her growing belly as she performed a medley of hits, making it known that her only special guest that evening was her growing fetus. And now, she's showing her belly bump with flicks from a beautiful shoot she did the first time around.

"Here's a little series I call 'Rub on ya t**ties' in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!" she captioned the series of shots in part. "Baby RZA…he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me."

Her fashion sense has been raved for being unconventional, with the singer refusing to wear traditional maternity wear. She's been creative and constantly lands on the "Best Dressed" list with her growing bump.

Her son's name is in honor of the Wu-Tang Clan founder. She's been rocking Wu-Tang gear since the tot was born.

Regarding her second pregnancy, she admits things are not as easy as the first, but she's basking in it all. "It's so different from the first one," Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic." But her greatest love is her baby boy, with her adding, "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it."