A$AP Rocky Officially Charged Amidst Shooting Scandal

A$AP Rocky will face criminal charges for an alleged shooting in Hollywood in November. The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April at LAX when he returned from a vacation with Rihanna. On Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said Mayers was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, reports TMZ.

On Nov. 6, 2021, Mayers allegedly pointed a gun at a man in Hollywood after an argument. During a later confrontation, Mayers shot twice in the direction of the alleged victim. When Mayers arrived at LAX on April 20, police were waiting for him, NBC News reported at the time. His bail was set at $550,000. That same day, police searched Mayers' home in Los Angeles for evidence connected to the case. Gascon announced the charges ahead of a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Former A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, claims he is the man Mayers allegedly shot. Ephron came forward on Aug. 10 and his attorneys told Rolling Stone he plans to file a civil lawsuit against Mayers for assault, battery, and emotional distress. Ephron claims Mayers lured him to a location in central Hollywood "to discuss a disagreement between the two of them," Ephron's lawyers, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

"Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun," Tooson and Hurwitz wrote. "After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron."

Ephron, who is a talent manager and producer with fashion and jewelry interests, claims his left hand suffered minor injuries during the shooting, according to his attorneys' statement. They also claim the incident was caught on a surveillance camera. Ephron suffered "multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident," his attorneys claim, adding that they believe the case will go to trial.

Mayers and Ephron were high school friends. Ephron was not a rapper, but Mayers credited him with bringing him into the A$AP Mob fold. Ephron can be seen in the 2011 music video for Mayers' "Purple Swag." The A$AP Mob group has worked in fashion and other businesses, but they are best known through Mayers and A$AP Ferg's music.