Rihanna Buys 'Friends' Star's 40th-Floor Penthouse for Massive Sum

Rihanna has purchased a 40th-floor penthouse in the 42-story The Century condominium building, a celebrity-approved, paparazzi-proof structure. It was previously owned by Matthew Perry, who sold it in 2021 for $21.6 million. Rihanna purchased the 4,290-square-foot condo for $21 million, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals. She has been a resident of The Century since 2014 in a much smaller unit; with her new, higher-floor pad, she will gain one more bedroom, three more bathrooms, and almost 6,000 square feet. With its panoramic views of Los Angeles, Rihanna's home features city, ocean, and mountain views – visually stunning in the daytime and sparkling at night.

With two fireplaces in the living room and multiple living areas in the master suite, the home is well-equipped. In addition to four bedrooms and eight baths, the home features a game room and a home theater. There is a chef's kitchen with island seating, a table for casual dining, and a separate dining room with glass walls that highlight the views. There are four terraces for dining and entertaining, Top Ten Real Estate Deals reported. In 2010, Robert A. M. Stern Architects designed the Century, and it has quickly become one of Hollywood's top celebrity hot spots. Owners include Candy Spelling, the widow of filmmaker Aaron Spelling, who bought the top two floors, and Paula Abdul and Elizabeth Berkley. Denzel Washington, a Saudi princess, and a Russian billionaire were among those who also stayed at the building, which boasts sprawling gardens, a 75-foot-long swimming pool, a screening room, a yoga studio, and a wine storage facility.

After buying the entire 40th floor in 2017, Perry brought in architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Paganoe to renovate the space, which he listed at $35 million in 2019, the outlet reported. In 2021 Perry sold it for $23 million to Nick Molnar, the Australian co-founder of Afterpay, after advertising it as "Mansion in the Sky." Molnar listed the apartment for $28 million in late 2022. It is said that the Perry and Molnar condo sales were two of the most expensive residential transactions in Los Angeles' history. The actress Rihanna and Perry are both members of Hollywood's celebrity housing-obsessed clan, and Rihanna owns or rents at least a dozen homes, including two Beverly Hills houses that she is currently renting. It has been said that Perry has a number of luxurious homes in Pacific Palisades as well as a 5,500-square-foot Malibu Beach house that he sold for $13.1 million in 2021.