A$AP Rocky Fuels Rumors He and Rihanna Secretly Married

A$AP Rocky has sparked rumors that he and Rihanna are secretly married. On Wednesday night, following the couple's appearance at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton runway debut during Paris Fashion Week, the 34-year-old rapper performed at Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions Festival. During the event, the 35-year-old superstar, expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, showed up wearing a sheer, diamond-patterned jumpsuit over sparkling black lingerie. Fans shared videos on Twitter of Rihanna watching A$AP Rocky perform, then appearing on a balcony overlooking the crowd to dance to his performance. In his second set, A$AP Rocky ignited speculation. As an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, A$AP Rocky dedicated his 2022 song "D.M.B. (Dats Mah B—)" to "my beautiful wife in the motherf— building! I love her."

Although Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have previously hinted at being married, neither has confirmed it. In his music video for "D.M.B," the rapper and Rihanna played a couple with a passionate relationship despite difficult circumstances. After all their ups and downs, the couple marries in the video while wearing marital grills. Rocky's grill says, "Marry Me?" while Rihanna's grill says, "I do." Considering the rapper has been extremely open about his relationship with Rihanna since the couple welcomed their first child, RZA, on May 13, A$AP Rocky may refer to her as his wife out of affection and commitment. A second child is now on the way for the couple, which has been an entirely new experience for the "Lift Me Up" artist."It's so different from the first one," stated Rihanna in an interview with ET about her second pregnancy. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic."

The singer recently discussed becoming a mother with British Vogue. "Essentially, from one person, I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts," she shared, reflecting on giving birth. "And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You're just going through the motions, and even then, you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? No doctors, no nurses, we're just... going home?" As for parenthood with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna said they are "best friends with a baby," and the father-son pair already have a strong bond."Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer," she said about the relationship between Rocky and their son. "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together. I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father...Their connection is undeniable."